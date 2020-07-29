iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.7% of Fundamentun LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,413,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

