iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.