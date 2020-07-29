iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.12. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,703. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $200.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

