iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

