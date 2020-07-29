JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $186.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.
V stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $196.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.09. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
