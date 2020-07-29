JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $186.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

V stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $196.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.09. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

