Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KAI traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,327. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.97.

Get Kadant alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,847.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,371 shares of company stock worth $586,059. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research cut Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Sidoti downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.