LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,243. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

