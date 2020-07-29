LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,355,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,063,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,654 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,333,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,250,000 after purchasing an additional 94,597 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,392,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,658,000 after purchasing an additional 145,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 156.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,503,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,332,000 after purchasing an additional 917,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. Evercore ISI lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE VAR traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 58,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,875. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.