LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 4.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Cfra increased their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.10. 100,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

