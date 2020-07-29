LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises approximately 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.15% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,075. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

