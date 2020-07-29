LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,417. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

