LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,417,759. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $412.15. 49,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,879. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $420.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $415.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

