LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 5,250 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Ciena by 762.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 227,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,100 shares of company stock worth $7,995,960. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.69. 102,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,801. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

