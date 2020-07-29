LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for about 2.5% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

