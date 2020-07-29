LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,930,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,546,000 after buying an additional 504,582 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 226,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

