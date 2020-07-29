LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,415 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 56.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,669 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 151.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,654,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Wolfe Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

