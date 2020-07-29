LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,505 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Broderick Brian C purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 89,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.57. 272,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,788,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

