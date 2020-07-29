LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.68. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 30,284 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on LPTH. TheStreet raised LightPath Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a P/E ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Equities research analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of LightPath Technologies worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

