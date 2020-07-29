Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $49,952,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $48,568,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.40. 30,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,128. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.