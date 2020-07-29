Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.81. 105,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,986. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.26 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.