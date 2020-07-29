Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,098,148. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

