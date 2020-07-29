Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,583 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,666 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 403.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 102,392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,729. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

