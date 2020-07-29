Lutz Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after buying an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after buying an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after buying an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after buying an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.12. 19,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

