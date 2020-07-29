Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 32,571 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,513. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

