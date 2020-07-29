Lutz Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,306 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 594,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $297.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,718. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

