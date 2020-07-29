Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.66. The stock had a trading volume of 97,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

