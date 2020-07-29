Lutz Financial Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Lutz Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 83.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 68,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 452.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEMM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. 1,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,141. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

