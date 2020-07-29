Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.57.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.59. 120,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,832. The stock has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.25 and its 200-day moving average is $291.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

