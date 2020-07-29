Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays raised Maxim Integrated Products from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

