Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MXIM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,030. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

