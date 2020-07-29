MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

MCP Income Opp Trust Ordinary Units FP has a one year low of A$2.00 ($1.37) and a one year high of A$2.69 ($1.84).

