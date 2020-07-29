Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 177,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

