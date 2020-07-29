Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 754,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,227,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.