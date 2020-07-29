Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Neogen comprises about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Neogen were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 79.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.75. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.84.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.15 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.