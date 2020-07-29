NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. NESTLE S A/S makes up approximately 2.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.0% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 196,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $120.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.35.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

