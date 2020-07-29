Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. 110,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.36.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

