Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,877 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $47,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Nike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 11,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

