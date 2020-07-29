North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

MPC traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 84,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,221. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

