North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $11.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day moving average of $160.24. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.