North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $11.59 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the period. Thor Industries makes up 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.20% of Thor Industries worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Thor Industries by 43.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Thor Industries stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,864. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.89%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

