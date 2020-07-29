North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $14.29 Million Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 2.6% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $12.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $435.10. 12,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,214. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $441.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

