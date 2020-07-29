North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 4.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,682 shares of company stock worth $122,400,319. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $629.65. 15,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,393. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $620.70 and a 200 day moving average of $511.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Cfra decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $555.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

