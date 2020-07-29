North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $6.97 Million Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,175 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.05% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,349,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,592. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.13.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.