North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Makes New $212,000 Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

II-VI stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 86,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,082. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,158. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

