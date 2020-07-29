North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 4,707 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,798. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.