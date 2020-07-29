North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 6,697 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, reaching $102.57. 235,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,519. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

