North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 8,126 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 3.4% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.07% of Amphenol worth $19,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $197,608,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after purchasing an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

