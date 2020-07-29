North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,616. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total value of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.