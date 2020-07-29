North Star Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 23.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.97. 114,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $161.29. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 181,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $35,186,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,394,674.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,490 shares of company stock valued at $87,558,169 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

