North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nike in the second quarter worth $87,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 8.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Nike by 1.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Nike by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. The company had a trading volume of 107,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

